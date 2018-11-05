UK Second Best in World for FDI

The latest global FDI figures have blown apart the regular Remainer refrain that Brexit “uncertainty” is causing anxious businesses to hold back investment in the UK. According to the most recent UNCTAD figures, far from languishing near the bottom of the table, the UK is currently ranked second best in the world, with $65.5 billion of FDI coming into the UK in the first half of 2018 alone, just behind China on $70.2 billion.

The Netherlands lags behind the UK in fourth place with $44.8 billion, while Spain is the only other EU country to make the top ten in eighth with $29.8 billion. Not one of the other 25 EU member states has even managed to secure one third as much FDI as the UK…