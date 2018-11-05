Ishmael Osamor Should Not Be Fired for Drug Conviction

Shadow International Development Secretary Kate Osamor is under increasing pressure after her son Ishmael was convicted of possessing Class A drugs including cocaine and ketamine. A Tory MP has reported her to Parliament’s standards watchdog over her son Ishmael’s drugs arrest – he works for his mother as a communications officer where he spends his day blocking people on Twitter.

Tory MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan has written to Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Kathryn Hudson: “I am writing to request that you launch an investigation into the behaviour of Kate Osamor for breach of the Members’ Code of Conduct” – on the grounds that her employment of him brings the integrity of Parliament into disrepute. Which is a bit much when corrupt Keith Vaz still sits on the green benches without a blush, despite trying to procure cocaine for male prostitutes.

Trevelyan is visiting the sins of the son on the mother. Ishmael has been tried and found guilty and given a two-month community order and 20 days of rehabilitation. He resigned as a councillor in Haringey last week. So he has already had an additional punishment.

Whether an MP should be employing a family member on public money is something that is open to question – Guido thinks not – hundreds of MPs do and it is unfortunately within the rules. It seems though a bit much for MPs to demand an extra-judicial punishment on top of what the judge gave him. Making him unemployed won’t help his rehabilitation. Worse than that though, formally censuring a mother for standing by her son is pathetic…