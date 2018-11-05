Ishmael Osamor Should Not Be Fired for Drug Conviction

Shadow International Development Secretary Kate Osamor is under increasing pressure after her son Ishmael was convicted of possessing Class A drugs including cocaine and ketamine. A Tory MP has reported her to Parliament’s standards watchdog over her son Ishmael’s drugs arrest – he works for his mother as a communications officer where he spends his day blocking people on Twitter.

Tory MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan has written to Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Kathryn Hudson: “I am writing to request that you launch an investigation into the behaviour of Kate Osamor for breach of the Members’ Code of Conduct” – on the grounds that her employment of him brings the integrity of Parliament into disrepute. Which is a bit much when corrupt Keith Vaz still sits on the green benches without a blush, despite trying to procure cocaine for male prostitutes.

Trevelyan is visiting the sins of the son on the mother. Ishmael has been tried and found guilty and given a two-month community order and 20 days of rehabilitation. He resigned as a councillor in Haringey last week. So he has already had an additional punishment.

Whether an MP should be employing a family member on public money is something that is open to question – Guido thinks not – hundreds of MPs do and it is unfortunately within the rules. It seems though a bit much for MPs to demand an extra-judicial punishment on top of what the judge gave him. Making him unemployed won’t help his rehabilitation. Worse than that though, formally censuring a mother for standing by her son is pathetic…

November 5, 2018 at 12:54 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

No prizes for guessing who Andrea Leadsom is talking about:

“As you said last week, Mr Speaker, we have a responsibility to safeguard the rights of this House and as Leader of the House I seek to do exactly that, treating all members of parliament with courtesy and respect. I hope and expect all Honourable and Right Honourable members to do likewise.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Who Can Beat Corbyn? Who Can Beat Corbyn?
Etonian Free Cabinet Etonian Free Cabinet
Tory MP Puts Letter In to Brady Tory MP Puts Letter In to Brady
Penny’s Sign Language at Despatch Box Penny’s Sign Language at Despatch Box