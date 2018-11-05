Government Splurging Taxpayer Cash to Fight Darren Grimes

⚖️ What does it say about British justice when hundreds of thousands of pounds in hard-earned taxpayer cash is being funnelled into defending Electoral Commission bias – over our priorities – like funding for front-line policing?
On Friday Brexit hero Darren Grimes attended court to find out the date when his full case against the biased Electoral Commission will be heard. He is facing a fight from the top QCs and solicitor firms in the country, including First Treasury Counsel James Eadie QC, thanks to the Commission’s support from the Government Legal Department, all funded by taxpayer cash. You can still donate to his grassroots crowdfunder here. The case will be heard in the summer of next year…