Arron Banks Would Remain in Hindsight

Arron Banks rounded off his stormy Marr interview by saying that he would favour the UK remaining in the EU in hindsight. Even if only just to have one more backhanded jab at Remainers…
Nick Clegg on how passing a Brexit deal will be the last thing Theresa May does:
“It’ll be like a bumblebee after a sting: she’ll die the moment she delivers that hotchpotch Brexit.”