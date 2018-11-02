Owen Jones’ Reality Check for Remainers

Owen Jones had a reality check for the Remainers getting overexcited after Arron Banks was referred to the NCA yesterday. As hard as it is for SW1 to grasp, the vast majority of people don’t have lives which revolve entirely around Twitter…
Owen Jones had a reality check for the Remainers getting overexcited after Arron Banks was referred to the NCA yesterday. As hard as it is for SW1 to grasp, the vast majority of people don’t have lives which revolve entirely around Twitter…
Nick Clegg on how passing a Brexit deal will be the last thing Theresa May does:
“It’ll be like a bumblebee after a sting: she’ll die the moment she delivers that hotchpotch Brexit.”