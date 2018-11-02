“No Money” Left for Lib Dems

Guido hears that gallows humour has been in order at Lib Dem HQ today following the news that 25% of staff are set to be made redundant, with disgruntled staffers reportedly sending round a parody of the infamous note Liam Byrne left David Laws in the Treasury in 2010 using Vince Cable’s signature instead. While Guido has sadly not been able to procure the precise version doing the rounds in Lib Dem HQ, he has mocked up a copy for your viewing pleasure nonetheless, featuring Vince’s notoriously minimalist signature.

Eight years ago the Lib Dems received the letter as they were entering Government – now they can’t even afford their own staff costs. Spending all your energy trying to fight Brexit isn’t looking to be a very financially sound strategy today…