Tristram’s V&A Visitor Trouble

Today Tristram Hunt’s V&A has taken to the pages of the Evening Standard to complain that Brexit could lead to lower visitor numbers and revenues for his museum. This is despite tourism being at a record high, rising by more than three million since 2016.

In completely unrelated news, the most recent figures show that Tristram’s museum saw a 12% drop in visitors, down from 527,910 in September 2017 to 469,553 in September 2018. Despite record tourism, and Britain’s continued membership of the EU. Could it be that Tristram is trying to use Brexit as an excuse for his poor performance? Surely not…