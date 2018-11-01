Plaid Paedo’s Wannabe Successor Jailed for Sexual Assault

Plaid Cymru’s former Ceredigion MP and Welsh Assembly member Simon Thomas controversially escaped jail earlier this week despite being convicted for possessing over 500 indecent images and 77 films featuring children as young as six, including almost 100 in the most serious ‘Category A’.

Incredibly his wannabe successor as Plaid MP for Ceredigion was also up on sex charges. He did not get off so lightly. Owain Davies, UNISON’s Ceredigion branch secretary who made it to Plaid’s final shortlist for the Ceredigion seat in 2015, received a 40-month jail term for sexual assault and actual bodily harm. What the hell is going on in Ceredigion? Are they all Plaid perverts?

