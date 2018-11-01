Medical Marijuana Gets Green Light

Today the UK finally joined Canada, 31 US states, Australia, Israel, and many European countries as medicinal marijuana got the green light. It’s a victory for campaigners including the Adam Spliff Institute who have long campaigned for this change and celebrated with an accordingly themed Twitter makeover. Personal liberty is the real winner…

Ironically, despite the use of medical marijuana in the UK only being legalised today, the UK is already the world’s biggest clinical cannabis producer, with 95 tonnes of marijuana produced in the UK in 2016 for medicinal and scientific use, accounting for 44.9% of the world’s total. The UK is also the world’s largest (legitimate) exporter of the drug, accounting for almost 70% of global exports in 2016. Britain’s stoners won’t believe what they’ve been missing out on…

In fact the majority of the British population still feel that the bar is too high, as a new VolteFace/Populus poll revealed overwhelming support for full legalisation of the drug. 59% of people surveyed strongly supported or tended to support recreational legalisation of cannabis, compared to just 31% who opposed the idea. The UN estimates that the global recreational and medicinal marijuana market will be worth $100 billion by 2020. Forget tech startups, it’s high time the UK got on board with legalisation and embraced the ganjapreneur revolution…