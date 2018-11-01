Lobbyist Trade Groups Merge into “Public Affairs Board”

The Association of Professional Political Consultants (APPC) merges today with the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) becoming the official sounding “Public Affairs Board” (PAB). The spin-merchants claim it means that this creates “a single, stronger, united voice for the industry”. Ironically the spin-merchants still have a terrible reputation, partly derived from hiring MPs sacked by the voters, partly because they do slippery things. Of course the dodgiest lobbyists don’t even admit to being lobbyists…