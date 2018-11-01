Lobbyist Trade Groups Merge into “Public Affairs Board”

The Association of Professional Political Consultants (APPC) merges today with the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) becoming the official sounding “Public Affairs Board” (PAB). The spin-merchants claim it means that this creates “a single, stronger, united voice for the industry”. Ironically the spin-merchants still have a terrible reputation, partly derived from hiring MPs sacked by the voters, partly because they do slippery things. Of course the dodgiest lobbyists don’t even admit to being lobbyists…

Tags:
November 1, 2018 at 11:24 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Nick Clegg on how passing a Brexit deal will be the last thing Theresa May does:

“It’ll be like a bumblebee after a sting: she’ll die the moment she delivers that hotchpotch Brexit.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.