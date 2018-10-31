Wollaston Refuses to Vote For the Budget

‘Conservative’ MP Sarah Wollaston told LBC last night that she will not vote for the Government’s budget and will abstain instead. The NHS Doctor will therefore refuse to back an extra £394 million every week for the NHS, and has tweeted that she disagrees with the tax cuts that even John ‘I am a Marxist’ McDonnell supports.

Whether it’s abandoning manifesto commitments, marching for a second referendum, or trying to bring down the budget, Ms Wollaston spends more time attacking her government than supporting it. How much longer will the Tory whips put up with this?