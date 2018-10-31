Shadow Cabinet Minister’s Twitter Blocking Spree

Labour’s Shadow Secretary for International Development Kate Osamor has been busy blocking political journalists left right and centre on Twitter. The Guardian’s Pippa Crerar has found herself blocked despite never having interacted with Osamor online. Other victims include The Sun‘s Hugo Gye, PoliticsHome’s Kevin Schofield, the i’s Benjamin Butterworth, and Daily Mail journalists John Stevens and Tom Payne who broke the story about her son’s massive drug bust. Guido really can’t understand in what world Osamor considers this to be a smart or reputable political tactic…

