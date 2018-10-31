Prime Minister’s Saucy Banter

“The Member for Wellingborough might well like the hot English Brexit sauce to put on his breakfast sausages”
No prizes for guessing who Andrea Leadsom is talking about:
“As you said last week, Mr Speaker, we have a responsibility to safeguard the rights of this House and as Leader of the House I seek to do exactly that, treating all members of parliament with courtesy and respect. I hope and expect all Honourable and Right Honourable members to do likewise.”