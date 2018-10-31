PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions?

Oral Questions to the Prime Minister

Q1 Alan Brown (Kilmarnock and Loudoun) (SNP) If she will list her official engagements for Wednesday 31 October.
Q2 Teresa Pearce (Erith and Thamesmead) (Labour)
Q3 Lilian Greenwood (Nottingham South) (Labour)
Q4 Mr Mark Harper (Forest of Dean) (Conservative)
Q5 Christian Matheson (City of Chester) (Labour)
Q6 Chris Ruane (Vale of Clwyd) (Labour)
Q7 Paula Sherriff (Dewsbury) (Labour)
Q8 Stewart Hosie (Dundee East) (SNP)
Q9 Albert Owen (Ynys Môn) (Labour)
Q10 Robert Halfon (Harlow) (Conservative)
Q11 Mr Peter Bone (Wellingborough) (Conservative)
Q12 Steve Double (St Austell and Newquay) (Conservative)
Q13 Sir David Crausby (Bolton North East) (Labour)
Q14 Martyn Day (Linlithgow and East Falkirk) (SNP)
Q15 Mary Glindon (North Tyneside) (Labour)

Quote of the Day

No prizes for guessing who Andrea Leadsom is talking about:

“As you said last week, Mr Speaker, we have a responsibility to safeguard the rights of this House and as Leader of the House I seek to do exactly that, treating all members of parliament with courtesy and respect. I hope and expect all Honourable and Right Honourable members to do likewise.”

