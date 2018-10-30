Owen Jones Called for Fascists To Be “Punished With Death”

Fascism is a word that Owen Jones is usually very careful with. He has repeatedly stated that authoritarian leaders like General Pinochet could not be classified as fascists. Recently though Owen has been using the word with aplomb, saying that the Prime Minister of India, and President of the US are “sympathetic to” fascists, calling Italy’s Governing Lega Nord “semi-fascist”, and calling Brazil’s new President-elect, Jair Bolsonaro, an “overt fascist”. He has tweeted the word seventeen times this week alone.

In Owen’s eyes there is a global crisis of fascism and fascists around every corner. Fascists who can only be stopped by the hard-left. A handy global bogeyman…

Not to worry, young Owen has a solution (the internet never forgets) to dealing with the not-at-all-exaggerated threat of fascism and fascist tendencies once and for all!

Readers will remember that this isn’t the first time that young Owen’s message board days have resurfaced. Owen Jones called for fascists to be put to death, and those with illusions in fascism to be sent to corrective facilities. Just a taste of the foundational beliefs of those behind the Corbyn movement…