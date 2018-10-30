52% vs 48% on ‘No Deal’

A Hanbury Strategy snap poll for Politico following the Budget has found that there is a 52% – 48% split on whether no deal would be a problem for public finances or not.

48% of the country agreed with the statement that “No Deal will mean there will be less money for public services – and it is NOT a price worth paying.” Whilst 52% of the country believe that “No Deal” either “will mean there will be less money for public services – and it is a price worth paying” or “won’t lead to less money for public services.” Nothing has changed…