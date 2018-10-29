Whats Going On This Week

  •  Monday
    • Budget Day! Philip Hammond take to the dispatch box at 3:30.
  • Tuesday
    • Theresa May is attending the Northern Future Forum of northern European states in Norway.
    • John McDonnell to open the first day of Budget debate in the House of Commons.
  • Wednesday
    • PMQs
    • Chair of the Office for Budget Responsibility gives evidence to the Treasury committee on the budget
    • Halloween.
  • Thursday
    • Diane Abbott to address the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners and National Police Chiefs’ Council’s joint partnership summit.
    • MPs conclude the budget debate, vote expected.
      Bank of England will announce its new UK interest rate decision.
    • Question Time from Clacton. Liz Truss is set to be among those on the panel.
Quote of the Day

Nick Clegg on how passing a Brexit deal will be the last thing Theresa May does:

“It’ll be like a bumblebee after a sting: she’ll die the moment she delivers that hotchpotch Brexit.”

