Whats Going On This Week

- Monday
- Budget Day! Philip Hammond take to the dispatch box at 3:30.
- Tuesday
- Theresa May is attending the Northern Future Forum of northern European states in Norway.
- John McDonnell to open the first day of Budget debate in the House of Commons.
- Wednesday
- PMQs
- Chair of the Office for Budget Responsibility gives evidence to the Treasury committee on the budget
- Halloween.
- Thursday
- Diane Abbott to address the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners and National Police Chiefs’ Council’s joint partnership summit.
- MPs conclude the budget debate, vote expected.
Bank of England will announce its new UK interest rate decision.
- Question Time from Clacton. Liz Truss is set to be among those on the panel.