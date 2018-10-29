Tories Up By Six Points

The Tories have received a boost ahead of the budget as a new Deltapoll survey for the Mirror has found them surging up 6% to 43% with Labour remaining unchanged on 40%. This is despite the backdrop of constant Tory infighting over Brexit. Either voters aren’t that bothered or they’ve just stopped paying attention…

There is little solace for Remainers either, with only 26% of people saying that Brexit should be abandoned altogether. However there is scant support for May’s current Brexit approach either, with 14% saying she should “go back to the drawing board and come up with a more acceptable plan” and 22% in favour of her leaving without a deal rather than making any more concessions to the EU. Just 10% support her pressing ahead with Chequers…