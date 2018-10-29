Passport Gates To Go Global

Today Philip Hammond announced that passport e-gates will be available to visitors from the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. Until now they had only been available to European countries. JACANZUKUS?

Tags:
October 29, 2018 at 4:10 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Emily Thornberry tells Today

“I want a people’s vote but I want it to be a big and proper people’s vote, which is a general election.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Downing Street to Gary Gibbon Downing Street to Gary Gibbon