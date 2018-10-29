Liz’s Lap Dance

The Commons erupts with cheers as Liz Truss can’t find a seat on the front bench for the Budget Statement and ends up sitting on several of her colleagues. Not the first time she’s sat on another MP’s lap…
Nick Clegg on how passing a Brexit deal will be the last thing Theresa May does:
“It’ll be like a bumblebee after a sting: she’ll die the moment she delivers that hotchpotch Brexit.”