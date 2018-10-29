Calls For Baroness Tonge to Quit Lords After Yet Another Anti-Semitic Comment

Campaign Against Anti-Semitism has reignited calls for the disgraced Baroness Tonge to vacate her seat in the House of Lords, after she suggested that the Israeli government bears responsibility for the Pittsburgh attack. This is just the latest in a long, long list of anti-Semitic flirtations and jew blaming by the former Liberal Democrat health spokesperson.

Jewish voices have called on the Liberal Democrats who installed Tonge in the House of Lords to demand her removal. The campaign to force her out has already won support from the Lib Dem youth wing. Charlie Kennedy appointed her to the Lords when he was leader. Will the current leader, Vince Cable, add his voice?