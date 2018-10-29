“Britcoin” to Commemorate Brexit

The traditional purdah and omerta about budget measures seems to have been discarded and everywhere you look there are budget leaks. In a sop to brexiteers The Sun reports that we will get a Brexit commemorative Brit-coin on March 29, 2019. It will we are told bear the inscription “Friendship with all nations”, which appears to be an excerpt from the Thomas Jefferson mantra of “Peace, commerce and honest friendship with all nations; entangling alliances with none.” Which would on the whole be a splendid policy stance with a few small policy drawbacks like withdrawing from NATO. So you can see why they went for the shorter version of the quotation…