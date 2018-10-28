Justine Hits Out At The Treasury

“I don’t think we get the right decisions out of that department, and it now needs to fundamentally reform to make sure that… we actually get sensible decisions.”
Nick Clegg on how passing a Brexit deal will be the last thing Theresa May does:
“It’ll be like a bumblebee after a sting: she’ll die the moment she delivers that hotchpotch Brexit.”