Telegraph’s Editor MacGregor Told Hain About Green

Following yesterday’s revelations Lord Hain claims that his breaching of the injunction was “in my personal capacity as an independent member of the House of Lords. I categorically state that I was completely unaware Gordon Dadds were advising the Telegraph regarding this case… Gordon Dadds, a highly respected and reputable international law firm, played absolutely no part whatsoever in either the sourcing of my information or my independent decision to name Sir Philip. They were completely unaware of my intentions until after I spoke in the House of Lords.” Guido understands Gordon Dadds were indeed furious with Hain…



What isn’t explained is how Hain could not know that the firm he advises was involved, given their name is on the front page of the widely circulated injunction to which he was referring. Is he going to claim to be incompetent again – as he did when he was forced to resign from the Cabinet?

How independent was Hain’s “independent decision” exactly? Guido’s source claims that Ian MacGregor, Hain’s friend and former Sunday Telegraph editor now in an ’emeritus’ editor role, was in fact the person who told Hain about the case – which would in any event be a breach of the injunction – particularly as it applies specifically to the Telegraph Media Group Limited.

Philip Green is livid of course, “As many people have said, Lord Hain’s blatant disregard of a judgement made by three senior judges is outrageous.” Green takes a dim view of Hain’s financial relationship with his enemy’s law firm. He will be sure to want to hit the The Telegraph with the full force of the law for their editor breaking the injunction…

