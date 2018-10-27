Saturday 7-Up

This week 195,784 visitors visited 594,391 times viewing 904,767 pages. The top stories in order of popularity were:

You’re either in front of Guido, or behind…

Tags: ,
October 27, 2018 at 10:13 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Nick Clegg on how passing a Brexit deal will be the last thing Theresa May does:

“It’ll be like a bumblebee after a sting: she’ll die the moment she delivers that hotchpotch Brexit.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.