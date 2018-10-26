Twinkle-Toes Cable’s Brexit Threat to Strictly, “Project Fear With Tassles”

Struggling Lib Dem leader Vince Cable (75) stuck his two left feet in it last night when after a meeting with Michel Barnier he suggested that Brexit “could pose a risk to Strictly” because most of the professional dancers aren’t British. What twinkle-toes didn’t seem to realise is that a majority of the dancers are not from EU countries…

ERG Chairman Jacob Rees-Mogg hit back saying “It is hard to see that immigration rules are key to the success of Strictly or otherwise… There are already effective and efficient immigration provisions for artists such as opera singers and ballet dancers.” The idea that non-EU migrants will be adversely affected by Brexit is for the birds. As Andrew Bridgen put it to the Telegraph “This is more desperate Project Fear with tassels on it from Vince Cable it is surely time that he waltzes off into retirement.”

