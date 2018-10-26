Through the Brussels Keyhole: MEP Nirj Deva’s Divine Domicile

Britain’s MEPs are having a tough time of late – earlier this week they found out that they’ll have to make do with six-figure ‘transition payments’ to help them find new jobs in the wake of their Brexit-enforced redundancy. Some are even being forced to sell up their Brussels homes, including Conservative MEP Nirj Deva who has just put his swanky residence in the upmarket neighbourhood of Chatelain on the market.

However, with over 25,000 lobbyists based in Brussels and over 30,000 Commission officials to lobby despite Brexit he will have no trouble selling this on to a high-fee lobbyist – perhaps Nick Clegg will need a second home in Brussels. Guido offers you a guided tour of the nineteenth-century home so you can see whether the Brussels lifestyle might yet be for you…

Greet your Eurocrat friends in one of the house’s several reception rooms – offer them a glass of the good stuff as they admire your art collection and parquet flooring:

Lobbyists will love long lunches in your antique dining room replete with chandeliers and the finest curtains:

Overdone the brandy with Jean-Claude at dinner? Move through to this stag-geringly smart reception room and enjoy your cigars in the elegant armchairs and sofas:

Your in-house chef will love this large kitchen with all the latest appliances and plenty of natural light. And there’s more than enough room to hire in a bit of extra help if you really want the canapés to impress:

Brussels’ finest will have no complaints about availing themselves of your facilities – this modern bathroom with black tiling à la mode will make every Eurocrat feel at home as they go about their business:

Feeling tired after a whole day of entertaining? Retire to one of the house’s five bedrooms, or alternatively just take the time to relax on your antique chaise-long:

It could be yours for just €1,290,000 – a snip compared to London property prices. Never mind the fact that taxpayers have already helped Nirj with his accommodation costs to the tune of €300 a day for the last 19 years…