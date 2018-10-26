Sadiq Denies All Knowledge of Key Advisers’ Trump Blimp Plot

After Guido revealed that Sadiq’s top team had conspired to overrule the GLA’s original decision not to allow the Trump baby blimp to fly, Sadiq was subjected to a grilling by GLA Conservative Leader Gareth Bacon over what he really knew about the plot.

Despite emails released through an FoI showing that several of his close advisers were key movers in the plot to “lean on” officials to make them reverse their decision, Sadiq continued to insist that he had played no part in the decision, nor had any knowledge of it whatsoever. Guido somehow doubts that his denial will be enough to convince Piers Morgan…

It would raise serious questions about Sadiq’s authority if his inner circle at City Hall, including his Director of Communications, Patrick Hennessy, and a number of his direct political appointees, had genuinely taken action on such a high-profile issue without even making their boss aware of it. Is that really credible? As Bacon quips: “Are you involved in any decision making at City Hall, Mr Mayor?”