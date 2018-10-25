Will Watson Shift from Media Critic to Media Star?

When Guido bumped into Tom Watson at the Labour Party Conference he offered some weight loss advice. Media professionals say TV adds 20 pounds (10 kilos) to you, and Tom has lost much, much more than that. This has led to a persistent rumour: given Tom can see the writing on the wall that without a doubt the Corbynistas will eventually oust him as deputy leader, he will seek a media career rather than struggling on as backbencher in a far-left permanent-opposition party. Similar to how Nigel Farage has done…

By coincidence he is standing in tonight for Nigel on LBC. Lets see how he does. Don’t be surprised if Tom gets a caller from Waterford on line 1…

