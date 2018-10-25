Political Drilling MP-Style

Channel 4 took some of the more violent language used by MPs and demonstrated that it would not be out of place in a drill rap. For the record Guido doesn’t really think there’s a serious issue with MPs engaging in the creative use of metaphor…
Channel 4 took some of the more violent language used by MPs and demonstrated that it would not be out of place in a drill rap. For the record Guido doesn’t really think there’s a serious issue with MPs engaging in the creative use of metaphor…
Nick Clegg on how passing a Brexit deal will be the last thing Theresa May does:
“It’ll be like a bumblebee after a sting: she’ll die the moment she delivers that hotchpotch Brexit.”