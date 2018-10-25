McDonnell’s Bruising Encounter

John McDonnell (67) is attempting to take the fight to the Tories today with a pre-Budget speech, but he’s already come off worse in a fight of his own this week… with the pavement outside his house:

“I came home from the PLP meeting on Monday… got off the bus, and I’m rushing home, it’s pretty dark, and someone’s fly-tipped at the end of my road. So I missed it and I… literally landed on my face. I thought I’d broken my nose in two.”

It won’t be just his nose that he’ll be in danger of breaking if he ever gets into power. McDonnell will be hoping his speech lands better than he did…