PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions?

Oral Questions to the Prime Minister
Q1 Mr Paul Sweeney (Glasgow North East) (Labour) If she will list her official engagements for Wednesday 24 October.
Q2 Sir David Amess (Southend West) (Conservative)
Q3 Alex Chalk (Cheltenham) (Conservative)
Q4 Gordon Marsden (Blackpool South) (Labour)
Q5 Patrick Grady (Glasgow North) (SNP)
Q6 Jess Phillips (Birmingham, Yardley) (Labour)
Q7 Richard Graham (Gloucester) (Conservative)
Q8 Mhairi Black (Paisley and Renfrewshire South) (SNP)
Q9 Christine Jardine (Edinburgh West) (Lib Dem)
Q10 Paul Masterton (East Renfrewshire) (Conservative)
Q11 David T. C. Davies (Monmouth) (Conservative)
Q12 Judith Cummins (Bradford South) (Labour)
Q13 Tonia Antoniazzi (Gower) (Labour)
Q14 Susan Elan Jones (Clwyd South) (Labour)
