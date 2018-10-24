PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions?

Oral Questions to the Prime Minister

Q1 Mr Paul Sweeney (Glasgow North East) (Labour) If she will list her official engagements for Wednesday 24 October.
Q2 Sir David Amess (Southend West) (Conservative)
Q3 Alex Chalk (Cheltenham) (Conservative)
Q4 Gordon Marsden (Blackpool South) (Labour)
Q5 Patrick Grady (Glasgow North) (SNP)
Q6 Jess Phillips (Birmingham, Yardley) (Labour)
Q7 Richard Graham (Gloucester) (Conservative)
Q8 Mhairi Black (Paisley and Renfrewshire South) (SNP)
Q9 Christine Jardine (Edinburgh West) (Lib Dem)
Q10 Paul Masterton (East Renfrewshire) (Conservative)
Q11 David T. C. Davies (Monmouth) (Conservative)
Q12 Judith Cummins (Bradford South) (Labour)
Q13 Tonia Antoniazzi (Gower) (Labour)
Q14 Susan Elan Jones (Clwyd South) (Labour)

Quote of the Day

No prizes for guessing who Andrea Leadsom is talking about:

“As you said last week, Mr Speaker, we have a responsibility to safeguard the rights of this House and as Leader of the House I seek to do exactly that, treating all members of parliament with courtesy and respect. I hope and expect all Honourable and Right Honourable members to do likewise.”

