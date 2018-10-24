Kamall Savages European Socialists

Tory MEP boss Syed Kamall had a punchy exchange in the European Parliament this morning, when he hit back at socialist MEPs for their focus on right wing nationalism. Kamall reminded German SDP MEP Udo Bullmann that extremism can also come from the left…

“When you talk about right wing extremists we have to remember that nazis were national socialists.”

“It a strain of socialism. It is a left wing ideology. They want the same things as you. You don’t like the truth do you? C’mon its national socialism.”

“I’m telling you it is a left wing ideology. Don’t pretend!”