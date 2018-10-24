Heywood Resigns for Health Reasons

Cabinet Secretary and head of the Civil Service Sir Jeremy Heywood has today announced that he is standing down on health grounds – he previously had a leave of absence to receive treatment for cancer. Guido was never a fan of Heywood but we wish him well. He has been offered a life peerage by the Prime Minister, who said in a statement that Sir Jeremy “has made an enormous contribution to public life in our country and will be sorely missed.”

Guido wonders who will be his replacement? Hopefully not Olly Robbins….

