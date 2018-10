Clwyd South MP Susan Elan Jones delivered a cutting prelude to her PMQ today.

“The Prime Minister has already said she doesn’t know what’s in next week’s budget, although she doesn’t know if she’s going to be Prime Minister next week perhaps that’s not a surprise…”

After the jibe it looks like the PM has to ask the Chancellor why everyone is laughing and raucous. When he tells her she makes a dismissive face. Ouch.