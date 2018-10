In off-air footage leaked to Buzzfeed, Sky’s Adam Boulton slipped into a few Anglo-Saxonisms, one directed at his co-worker Beth Rigby in Birmingham earlier this month for Conservative Party Conference.

“Just put the f***ing seat in” “She’s got to come and f***ing sit here is she wants to be on telly” “SIT DOWN THERE stop f***ing around”

Is this really a big deal? Is your workplace a church or nursery? The Guy Newsroom is more profane…