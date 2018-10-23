‘Tory Mufasa’ To Decide Tommy Robinson’s Fate

Tory Conference showstopper Geoffrey Cox will decide Tommy Robinson’s fate after his case was referred to the Attorney General following a short hearing at the Old Bailey this morning. After reviewing Robinson’s statement the judge concluded that a thorough cross-examination was needed, which would require a different legal procedure. Robinson’s bail has been extended on the same terms as before. Cox will have to decide whether the public interest lies in pursuing the case. Cox will be reviewing the case in a legal capacity, not a political one…