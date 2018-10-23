Times Prints Fake News

The Times has made a spectacular error in rewording a letter written by Veterans for Britain, signed by military luminaries such from Major-General Julian Thompson CB, to Rear-Admiral Roger Lane-Nott and Professor Gwythian Prins.

Veterans for Britain‘s original letter was clear that this is a group that supports the full implementation of the 2016 referendum, and a change in Prime Minister if that is what it takes to deliver it.

“…if [the PM] lacks the grip to deliver the will of the People’s Vote 2016, then surely now is the time to hand over..”

However The Times, which used to aspire to be the journal of record, reinterpreted the words which became…

“…if [the PM] lacks the grip to deliver a People’s Vote, then surely now is the time to hand over..”

Cock up or conspiracy?