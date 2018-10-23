Kinnock’s Insurance Slip Up

Labour’s Stephen Kinnock made himself look a bit silly in the Commons yesterday, as he implied he had never taken out an insurance policy before.

Kinnock: The backstop is an insurance policy. Can the Prime Minister give us an example of any insurance policy she has ever seen or signed up to that was based on an expiry date?

PM TM: I do not know what insurance policies the hon. Gentleman takes out, but most insurance policies have a renewal date.

Being the son of a Labour leader and EU Commissioner, as well as the husband of a former Danish Prime Minister, Guido suspects that Kinnock Jr. doesn’t worry about menial tasks such as insurance policies. Awkward.

Quote of the Day

No prizes for guessing who Andrea Leadsom is talking about:

“As you said last week, Mr Speaker, we have a responsibility to safeguard the rights of this House and as Leader of the House I seek to do exactly that, treating all members of parliament with courtesy and respect. I hope and expect all Honourable and Right Honourable members to do likewise.”

