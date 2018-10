The Guardian quietly issued a sheepish correction last week, admitting they got their benefit cap figures out by a mere 5,100%. The original article alleged that low income families would lose out by £210 every single week from the government’s freezing of working-age benefits in cash terms until 2020. In reality the number is £210-a-year, not the inflated £10,920-a-year that they initially calculated. Slow clap.