European Parliament’s Racial Diversity To Halve When Britain Leaves

Politico has examined the racial makeup of the European Parliament, and found that there are just 17 non-white MEPs, out of 751, or just a little over 2%. And half of these non-white MEPs are British…

The European Parliament is the only representative body within the EU, meaning the Union is set to halve its racial diversity representation in March this year when British MEPs lose their jobs. The EU likes to sneer at the UK, calling Brexit xenophobic, in reality the British 9% of seats made up some 50% of their racial diversity. Those in (mostly white) glass houses…