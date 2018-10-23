Collins’ Cyber-Crusade Stumbles

Poor old Damian Collins’ attempts to become the British Julian Assange have hit another stumbling block as the Government accepted just 3 out of his committee’s 42 recommendations on how to deal with the “democratic crisis” of “disinformation and ‘fake news'” on social media. Sadly for Collins, such innovative proposals as taxing social media companies to fund quangos or including “satire and parody” within the definition of ‘fake news’ won’t be becoming hitting the statute books any time soon. Nor would the Government be drawn into commenting on ongoing investigations into the EU referendum.

Collins was left complaining that the Government’s response was “disappointing and a missed opportunity.” A missed opportunity for Collins to secure more publicity for his vapid vendetta against Brexiteers…