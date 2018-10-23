Chariots of Mogg

Guido can today reveal rare 1980 footage of an eleven year old top-hatted Jacob Rees Mogg, archived by the British Film Institute, and subtly improved by Guido for your patriotic viewing pleasure. Moggical.

October 23, 2018



Emily Thornberry tells Today

“I want a people’s vote but I want it to be a big and proper people’s vote, which is a general election.”

