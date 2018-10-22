Sajid Javid Branded “House Muslim” at Event Addressed by Abbott & McDonnell

Sajid Javid was mockingly branded a “House Muslim” at a hard left ‘Stand Up To Racism’ event on Saturday. A speaker drew laughter from the audience as he called the Home Secretary “supposedly brown”:

“We have Sajid Javid – who is, you know, the House Muslim – who just cos he’s supposedly brown… and just because he has a Muslim-sounding name…”

A source in the room identified the speaker as Mustafa Al-Dabbagh, who was speaking on behalf of the Muslim Association of Britain. Other speakers addressing the event on Saturday included Diane Abbott, David Lammy and John McDonnell. Will they start by standing up to this kind of racially-charged derogatory language from a speaker with whom they shared a platform?