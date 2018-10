Michael Gove has continued his war on disposable plastics by unveiling a new plan today to ban plastic straws, drinks stirrers and cotton buds. The only problem – apart the fact that paper straws are rubbish – is that the ban was already announced last April. Now Gove is launching a public consultation with the aim of having the ban in place in as little as a year’s time. One last year to enjoy drinks without soggy straws…