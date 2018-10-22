Fabbers Tells Constituents to Get Naked

Following on from his rather… demonstrative whipping video, now Michael Fabricant is encouraging his constituents to get naked… in order to raise money for St Giles Hospice in his Lichfield constituency.

Little has been left to the imagination as Fabbers tries to raise awareness and funds for a charity “very close to my heart”, declaring “nothing is more likely to make me stand proud than the sight of hundreds of Lichfeldians cycling naked down Beacon Street.” At least he wipes down the seat of the Boris bike afterwards…