Starbucks Ditches Amsterdam, Tells Staff to Move to London

The Netherlands’ attempts to rival the UK have not been going well of late. First £33 billion Anglo-Dutch publishing giant RELX announced it was moving its HQ entirely to London, then Unilever’s Dutch dash was thwarted by a major shareholder revolt. Now, despite the froth of the Brexit negotiations, Starbucks has become the latte-ist company to pick London over its continental rivals.

The caffeine-fuelled corporate announced that it is closing its Amsterdam office and is consolidating its EMEA HQ in London. To cup it all off, they have even encouraged their Amsterdam staff not to venti their frustrations but apply for open positions in their London office instead. Yet another story making a mocha-ry of Remainers’ claims that the UK won’t thrive after Brexit…