Seumas Milne’s Mysterious Office

Guido understands that Corbyn’s ‘Director of Communications and Strategy,’ Seumas Milne has wangled himself his own private Parliamentary office, in a separate building to that of his boss. The secretive office sits in a corner of Norman Shaw North, quite a walk from the Leader of the Opposition’s office. Perfect for plotting, without being overheard…

It is highly unusual for even a senior staffer to receive an office of their own, especially when office space in Parliament is highly contested and some Members share office sets. A Guido co-conspirator who has gained access to the office says that it is to all intents and purposes a normal office – no Maoists tracts or other torture items to be seen. What unspeakable things go on behind the unnamed door to ‘Room 1/14’?