Seumas Milne’s Mysterious Office

Guido understands that Corbyn’s ‘Director of Communications and Strategy,’ Seumas Milne has wangled himself his own private Parliamentary office, in a separate building to that of his boss. The secretive office sits in a corner of Norman Shaw North, quite a walk from the Leader of the Opposition’s office. Perfect for plotting, without being overheard…

It is highly unusual for even a senior staffer to receive an office of their own, especially when office space in Parliament is highly contested and some Members share office sets. A Guido co-conspirator who has gained access to the office says that it is to all intents and purposes a normal office – no Maoists tracts or other torture items to be seen. What unspeakable things go on behind the unnamed door to ‘Room 1/14’?

October 19, 2018 at 4:15 pm



Quote of the Day

John McDonnell tells the Gallery/Lobby lunch what the priest told him to do…

‘He persuaded me to do this. He said you need to soften your image. So do Mumsnet and do this…. I’m trying to soften my image.’

